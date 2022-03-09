At UN Security Council, India highlights initiatives like 'Mudra' to empower women

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Indian government for women empowerment, India on Tuesday said it offers a unique template for gender-sensitive governance and equal access to education, thereby, helping them to become economically empowered.

Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Women, Peace and Security, Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma noted a series of initiatives and schemes undertaken by the government for women's development.

He recalled the Indian delegate, Hansa Mehta, for her exemplary contribution in the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

Indian delegate citing the government's role in women empowerment said, "India's development narrative has witnessed a transformational change from promoting women's development to entirely women-led development and from exclusive government led to the multi-stakeholder inclusive governance model."

"As the world's largest democracy, India offers a unique template for gender-sensitive governance. More than 1.3 million elected women representatives who constitute nearly 44 per cent of the total elected representatives are leading the political decision making at the grass-root," he added.

The Secretary (West) recalled the digital initiative and stated that this initiative has minimised the gender divide. "We have to leverage digital technologies to provide greater access for women to finance, credit, technology, and employment," he added.