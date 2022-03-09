Gas price in Europe down 14% diving below $2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters again

The price of gas in Europe lost 14% during Wednesday trading, diving below $2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters again, according to data provided by London’s ICE, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of gas futures for April delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down to $2,090.6 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 185 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

On Monday the gas price in Europe soared by 79%, first reaching almost $3,900 per 1,000 cubic meters.