President Zelenskyy reacts to airstrike on maternity hospital in Ukraine's Mariupol

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to an airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol by calling it an atrocity, Trend reports referring to the president's Twitter page.

"Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?", Ukraine's president stated on his Twitter.

"Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," Zelenskyy wrote.