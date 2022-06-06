Airline EasyJet cancels around 80 flights

Low-cost carrier EasyJet cancelled 80 flights on Sunday due to the ongoing challenging operating environment, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The European airline, in its statement on Sunday, said it was working to help customers rebook flights and find hotels.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware showed EasyJet canceled 98, or 5%, of its flights. It also showed that 822, or 45% of its flights were delayed.

Earlier in May, Easyjet had canceled over 200 flights due to airport delays and other restrictions impacting travel during school holidays.

"Customers are being provided with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required," it said.

The European airline has been hit by a string of problems since the removal of COVID restrictions led to a rebound in travel, with many British airports struggling to recruit enough ground staff while easyJet has also struggled with IT problems.