French head to polls as Macron battles for majority in parliament

French voters cast their ballots on Sunday in the first of two rounds that will decide whether President Emmanuel Macron gets a working majority in parliament or ends up without the support needed to drive through his reform agenda, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Less than two months after re-election, Macron faces a strong challenge from a united left-wing bloc that polls show could deprive the president of an outright majority even if it does not take control of parliament.

Government insiders expect a relatively poor showing in Sunday's first round for Macron's coalition "Ensemble", with record numbers of voters seen abstaining. Hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon's bloc hopes to capitalise on anger over the rising cost of living.

"I voted for hope... so not for our current president," said Michel Giboz, 71, after voting for Melechon's NUPES bloc at the poll station located in the 18th Parisian district's town hall.