German chancellor calls on EU to get prepared for expansion

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on the European Union to modernize mechanisms od decision-making, with a perspective for further expansion, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The European Union must get prepared for the expansion. For these ends it should modernize its structures and processes of decision," he told DPA on Sunday. "It will not always be possible to pass unanimous decisions on issues requiring solution today. And we will discuss that at the EU summit along with many other topics."

He also said that it is necessary to offer concrete solutions concerning the admission of countries that were granted the candidate status twenty years ago. "Otherwise, it may look like this status means nothing," he noted.

On Friday, the European Commission recommended the European Council to grant the status of a candidate for European Union membership to Ukraine and Moldova and to postpone this issue in respect of Georgia. The final decision will be made by EU heads of state and government at a summit in Brussels on June 23-24.