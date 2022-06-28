Turkish, Armenian special representatives to hold regular meeting soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The regular meeting of special representatives for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia will be held in Austria's Vienna on July 1, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

Three meetings have already taken place between Turkish and Armenian special representatives, respectively, Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan.

The last meeting was held in Vienna on May 3, and the special representatives confirmed their intention to continue the normalization talks without preconditions.