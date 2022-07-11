British Foreign Secretary Truss announces her candidacy for Tory leader and PM

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced she would run for Tory leader and prime minister in an article for The Telegraph late on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It will be an uphill battle, but one we can win by delivering for the British people. I am putting myself forward because I can lead, deliver and make the tough decisions."

Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace were the most likely candidates for prime minister, however Wallace revealed on Saturday that he had decided not to run in the leadership contest.