Former finance minister Sunak cements lead in race to be Britain's PM

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak cemented his lead over rivals to become Britain's next prime minister on Thursday in an increasingly bitter race to replace Boris Johnson, Trend reports citing Reuters.

He faces competition from Penny Mordaunt, a junior trade minister, and foreign minister Liz Truss, who launched her official campaign earlier arguing she was the only contender with the experience to take the "tough decisions" needed.

There are now five hopefuls, after Brexit supporter Attorney General Suella Braverman was knocked out of the race on Thursday for failing to reach the 30-vote threshold in the second round.

Whoever gets the job will take on rocketing inflation and low economic growth, as well as the public's lack of confidence in politics after Johnson's scandal-ridden time in power.

After maintaining his lead Sunak thanked his supporters, and said on Twitter: "I am prepared to give everything I have in service to our nation. Together we can restore trust, rebuild our economy and reunite the country."