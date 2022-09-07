Germany increases coal power generation amid energy crisis

Almost one third of Germany's electricity came from coal-fired power plants in the first half (H1) 2022, up 17.2 percent year-on-year, according to provisional results published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The importance of coal-generated electricity for Germany's energy supply has continued to grow," Destatis said.

In response to the cut of gas supplies from Russia, the German government permitted coal- or oil-fired power plants to be reactivated. The corresponding regulation will initially apply until the end of the winter season in early 2023.

The first batch of coal-fired plants have now been brought back from reserve and are connected to the grid. Despite the temporary comeback of coal due to the energy crisis, the German government sticks to its target of getting rid of coal by 2030.