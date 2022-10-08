Fuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea (PHOTO/VIDEO)

A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network.

"A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.

"The shipping arches are not damaged."

Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).