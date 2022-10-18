EU slams sanctions on Iran's morality police, minister

The Council of the European Union (EU) on Monday issued sanctions against 11 individuals and four entities in Iran over their role in the death of Mahsa Amini, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman made international headlines this month and triggered social unrest and fierce protests across Iran, killing scores of people.

EU sanctions were issued against those believed to be responsible for Amini's death: Iran's Morality Police and two of its key figures, Mohammad Rostami and Hajahmad Mirzaei.

The EU has designated the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) and a number of its local chiefs, and listed Issa Zarepour, Iran's minister of information and communications technology.

Measures consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze. In addition, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities.

The list now comprises 97 individuals and eight entities, the Council of the EU said in a statement following a meeting of the member states' foreign affairs ministers.