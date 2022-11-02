Serbian Armed Forces shoot down unidentified drone in Serbian airspace

The Serbian Armed Forces shot down on Wednesday an enemy drone in the country's airspace, the Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Acting on the order from President Aleksandar Vucic, who is Supreme Commander-in-Chief, "units of the Serbian Army neutralized this afternoon a commercial drone moving from Kopaonik to Raska after it was detected and tracked," the ministry said. "The drone was shot down with the use of means of electronic warfare in close vicinity to the military facilities of the Raska garrison," the statement said.

On Tuesday, President Vucic issued the order to destroy all enemy UAVs in airspace over central Serbia.