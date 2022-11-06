Germany, 8 other EU states present new package of anti-Iranian sanctions

Germany and eight other EU states presented a new package of sanctions against Iran in Brussels Wednesday that are connected to the violence against protesters in the republic, according to the Der Spiegel, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the report, the sanctions package contains 31 proposals, and the possibility of their implementation is currently being examined from the legal standpoint. The list includes people and institutions from security area, as well as companies, responsible for the "violence and repressions in Iran." The tightening of sanctions is expected to find a wide support in the EU. According to Der Spiegel, the sanctions effectively include freezing of assets and entry ban.

EU Foreign Ministers may make a decision on the new sanctions list during their next meeting on November.