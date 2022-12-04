More than half of France’s TGV trains cancelled because of strike

Around 60% of France’s TGV and Intercity trains were cancelled this weekend because of a strike by SNCF workers, pushing the country's Minister of Transport to call for "collective responsibility", Trend reports citing Euronews.

About 4 out of 10 TGV and Intercity trains were running on Saturday, and unions have warned passengers of further cancellations.

Unions have also filed a strike notice for the Christmas and New Year's weekends.

The almost 10,000 SNCF conductors, of which nearly 3,000 work on the TGV and Intercity trains, work to maintain traffic and passenger safety. Trains cannot run without them.

SNCF management has announced that there will be "new meetings" with trade unions and workers next week.