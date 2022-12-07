Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
EU Commission proposes ninth package of sanctions against Russia

Europe Materials 7 December 2022 22:33 (UTC +04:00)
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a ninth package of sanctions on Russia, including adding almost 200 additional individuals and entities on the sanctions list, Trend reports citing Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement the EU also proposes to introduce sanctions against three additional Russian banks and also wants to impose new export controls and restrictions, particularly for dual-use goods including key chemicals, nerve agents, electronics and IT components.

