Vice-President of European Parliament, serving interests of Armenian lobby, arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, who accused Azerbaijan of aggression against Armenia, was arrested by the Belgian police on suspicion of corruption, Trend reports with the reference to the European media.

Informed sources say four others have been arrested alongside Kylie in connection with Qatar corruption investigation.

So, in November of this year, Eva Kaili met with the Minister of Labor of Qatar, Ali bin Samih Al Marri. It is noted that this meeting was held for corruption purposes.

According to sources in Brussels, some time ago Kylie was also convicted of serving the interests of the Armenian lobby in the European Parliament.

Thus, on November 19, 2021, a group of MEPs signed a statement accusing Azerbaijan of "committing aggression against Armenia".

The authors of the statement called on international organizations, including EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Joseph Borrell, to use all levers "to prevent Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia".

All 33 MEPs, including Eva Kaili, who signed this statement, were members of the "Armenia Friendship Group" in the European Parliament, closely associated with the "Pan-European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy" (AAFJD) - the largest Armenian organization in Europe, funded by its president, the Armenian billionaire Kaspar Karapetyan.