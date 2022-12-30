France to impose mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China

France will require travellers from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure, the health and transport ministries said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The test will be required on all flights from China, including flights with stopovers. Travellers on airplanes arriving from China will also have to wear masks.

Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, Beijing abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks.

France did not set a start date for the measures but will publish a government decree and notify European Union member states, the ministries said.