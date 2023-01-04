Bulgaria to present project on additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The project for additional supplies of Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe will be presented on February 3 in Baku at a meeting of energy ministers of the countries participating in the Southern Gas Corridor project, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said at a meeting with Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez in Sofia, Trend reports.

"This is a project that will allow for immediate start of pumping additional volumes of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe with minimal funds. At the initiative of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria joined this project," Radev said.

In turn, Donmez noted the opportunities for expanding cooperation between Bulgaria and Türkiye.

"Türkiye, given its geographical position and the infrastructure at its disposal, is ready to assist in the supply of gas, whether from the Caspian Sea region, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean".

Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe began on December 31, 2020.