Europe Materials 15 April 2023 04:27 (UTC +04:00)
Spain registers 3.3 pct inflation in March

The annual inflation in Spain stood at 3.3 percent in March, the lowest level since August 2021, according to data published by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

However, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages continue to climb, with a 16.5 percent increase recorded in March, mainly due to increases in the cost of vegetables and meat.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which doesn't include the price of unprocessed food or energy products, dropped by 0.1 percent to 7.5 percent - 4.2 points above the general rate of inflation.

According to the country's Ministry for Economic Affairs, Spain has one of the lowest inflation rates in Europe.

