EU weighs evacuation of citizens from Sudan’s Khartoum

The European Union said Friday it was planning for a possible evacuation of its citizens from Khartoum when security allows, as armed clashes rage in the Sudanese capital, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“We are trying to coordinate an operation to get our civilians out of the city which is now in a high-risk situation. We are working on different possibilities for taking people out,” a senior EU official said.

“For the time being, the assessment of those on the ground, including the EU embassy, is that the security conditions are not in place for going ahead with an operation of this kind.”

The official said the EU and the seven member states with missions in Khartoum “will be following closely the situation to wait for the moment that it can be done.”

“At that moment, it's our expectation we will be fully prepared to go ahead with the evacuation of our nationals,” he said.