Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, police conduct controlled explosion

British police arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing what they believe were shotgun cartridges and officers also carried out a controlled explosion in the area, days ahead of King Charles’ coronation ceremony, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Officers quickly detained the man at around 19:00hrs (1800 GMT) on Tuesday, 2 May after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace ... and threw a number of items - suspected to be shotgun cartridges - into the Palace grounds.”

The arrest comes as police and security services prepare for King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, which is expected to see large crowds line the streets of London and heads of state from around the world attend the formal coronation ceremony.

Buckingham Palace said neither the king nor his wife Camilla were at the palace at the time of the incident.

The statement said specialists had conducted a controlled explosion as a precaution. It also said cordons had been put in place after the man was found to have a suspicious bag.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public,” Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald, said.

In 2016, an unarmed man was arrested in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after scaling a perimeter wall. In 2021, another man was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day wearing a mask and holding a crossbow.