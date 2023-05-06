US to give 8 Apache combat helicopters to Poland

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Europe Materials 6 May 2023 05:28 (UTC +04:00)
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday following a meeting with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Washington will be providing the country with eight AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, Trend reports citing Teletrader.

"The US Army will provide us with Apache helicopters from its own stock, even before signing the contract for the purchase of 96 helicopters. This is a very important capability, which is why I am grateful to Secretary Austin for this decision," he noted.

The Polish official added that the training of Polish pilots will begin in a few weeks.

