Coronation of King Charles III in London (LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The coronation of the new King of Great Britain, Charles III, takes place on May 6. His wife Camilla will also be crowned as Queen Consort.

More than 2,000 guests from more than 200 countries were invited to the ceremony.

The solemn procession will take place from the Buckingham Palace to the Westminster Abbey, then Charles III and his wife will return to the Buckingham Palace by the same route.

Last time, the coronation ceremony in London took place in 1952, when Elizabeth II ascended the throne.