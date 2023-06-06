Spain expects to receive over €90 bln from European funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Spanish government will approve on Tuesday an annex to the recovery plan, which will be sent to the European Commission, aiming to receive more than 90 billion euros, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a statement, Trend reports.

The application will raise more than 7.7 billion euros in additional funds, including 84 billion billion in loans and nearly 2.6 billion euros under the REPowerEU programme.

Prime Minister Sánchez specified that these additional funds represent an opportunity for Spain to re-industrialize and modernize its business structure. He also recalled that Spain became the first country in Europe to receive 37 billion euros from European funds, which had a positive impact on the strengthening of the Spanish economy. The Prime Minister noted that more than half a million new jobs were created in the first five months of 2023.