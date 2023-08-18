Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan expected to visit Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are expected to visit Hungary over the weekend, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said, Trend reports.

The President of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the former Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia are also expected to arrive.

A number of important topics will be discussed at the meetings, including energy security, the conflict in Ukraine and the fight against illegal migration.