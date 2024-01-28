Paris authorities preparing for riots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. French interior minister ordered to strengthen security measures around Paris due to threats from striking farmers to block the capital and the largest food market.

The French farmers' union has announced its intention to organize a complete blockade of Paris and its suburbs to prevent the supply of goods to the capital.

The promotion will begin on Monday night and will last at least five days. The farmers are not satisfied with the government's promises and plan to continue their protests.

The promotions began due to the announced increase in the cost of diesel fuel. Farmers are also unhappy with the drop in income due to growing imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.