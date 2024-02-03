EU countries endorse law to regulate AI usage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. European Union member states have supported the rules regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI), Trend reports.

The rules, proposed by the European Commission three years ago, are aimed at creating a global standard for AI technologies in a wide range of industries, from banks and retail to automotive and aviation sectors. The future legislation also sets parameters for the application of neural networks in law enforcement and military purposes.

The agreement of the EU countries became possible after France dropped its claims to the artificial intelligence law after introducing strict requirements to balance transparency and commercial secrecy.

The purpose of the innovations is to allow the development of competitive models of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the EU leadership is concerned about the possibility of creating deepfakes with the help of generative AI. Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's deputy chairwoman for digital technologies, said that the proliferation of fake sexually explicit images of pop singer Taylor Swift on social networks in recent days underscores the need for new rules.

