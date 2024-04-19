Suicide belt-clad unidentified scarring to blast Iran's consulate in Paris detained (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Paris police has detained a man wearing a suicide vest who threatened to blow up the Iranian consulate, Trend reports via European media.

16:38

An unidentified man wearing a suicide belt has entered the building of the Iranian consulate in Paris and is threatening to blow it up, Trend reports.

"The suspect is currently hiding in the Iranian consulate building in Paris's 16th district. He wears an explosive belt and threatens to trigger it," the information reads.

To note, as a security measure, police have cordoned off the area.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel