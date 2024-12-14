Protest against France's colonial policy takes place in Paris (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. In the center of Paris, on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower, a protest action dedicated to "Decolonization Day" was held, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Baku Initiative Group with the support of participants in the independence movements of the former French colonies.

The action was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, which was approved on December 14, 1960.

The participants of the action chanted slogans such as "No to colonialism", "The fight for freedom continues!", "Unity for a free future!", "Decolonization begins here and now!".

The event was attended by representatives of independence movements from regions such as the Comoros Islands, Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, Reunion, New Caledonia, Saint Martin, Corsica and Martinique.

The protesters called for the implementation of UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 and stressed the need for active intervention by the international community in resolving the problems faced by modern colonies.