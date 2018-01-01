Israeli minister encourages Iran protests, says Israel is not involved

1 January 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s intelligence minister on Monday voiced encouragement for Iranian anti-government protesters but added that Israeli policy was not to get involved in Tehran’s internal affairs, Reuters reported.

Four days of demonstrations in Iran have posed the boldest challenge to its clerical leadership since pro-reform unrest in 2009. At least four people have been killed as some confrontations with police turned violent.

“I can only wish success to the Iranian people in the struggle for freedom and democracy,” Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz said in an Army Radio interview.

“If the people succeed in achieving freedom and democracy, many of the threats on Israel and the entire region today will disappear.”

