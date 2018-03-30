Liberman warns Gazans approaching fence in Arabic

30 March 2018 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned on Friday that any Palestinians from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel were putting their lives at risk, The Times of Israel reports.

The warning, written in Arabic on Liberman’s Twitter profile, came as tensions flared ahead of a planned six-week protest, in which Gazans planned to set up camp near the fence beginning Friday.

“Those who approach the fence today are putting themselves in danger,” Liberman said in his post. “I would advise [Gazans] to go on with your lives and not engage in provocations.”

Organizers of the protest have claimed it will be peaceful, but Israeli officials and the IDF are wary of a fresh flareup along the enclave’s border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Israeli transcription co VerbIT raises $11m
Israel 12:37
Philip Morris cuts cigarette prices in Israel
Israel 09:32
Saudi crown prince meets pro-Israel groups in US
Arab World 29 March 17:06
Israel triples whisky imports
Israel 29 March 16:07
Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sat night
Israel 29 March 13:32
Jordan approves Israel’s new ambassador to the kingdom
Israel 29 March 12:16
Georgian $93m aircraft-parts factory to open in May 2018
Georgia 29 March 10:46
Samsung invests $4.6m in Israeli AI startup Audioburst
Israel 29 March 09:27
Palestinian forces arrest dozens of Hamas supporters in West Bank
Arab World 28 March 18:34
Israel delays deportation of African migrants until after Passover
Israel 28 March 17:34
Israel deploys 100 sharpshooters on Gaza border for Palestinian protests
Israel 28 March 16:11
Croatia set to buy aging Israeli fighter jets in $500 million deal
Israel 28 March 15:50
El Al sues Israel after Air India flies through Saudi airspace
Israel 28 March 14:10
Skyscanner launches Israel "best time to book" tool
Israel 28 March 11:55
German plane collides with El Al jet on Tel Aviv tarmac; no injuries
Israel 28 March 09:42
Senior minister indicates Israel unlikely to expel Russian diplomats
Russia 27 March 17:53
Georgia and Israel to establish joint IT ventures
Georgia 27 March 17:39
US eases visa requirements for Israelis
US 27 March 15:50