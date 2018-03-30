Liberman warns Gazans approaching fence in Arabic

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned on Friday that any Palestinians from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel were putting their lives at risk, The Times of Israel reports.

The warning, written in Arabic on Liberman’s Twitter profile, came as tensions flared ahead of a planned six-week protest, in which Gazans planned to set up camp near the fence beginning Friday.

“Those who approach the fence today are putting themselves in danger,” Liberman said in his post. “I would advise [Gazans] to go on with your lives and not engage in provocations.”

Organizers of the protest have claimed it will be peaceful, but Israeli officials and the IDF are wary of a fresh flareup along the enclave’s border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news