Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador

1 June 2018 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Israel is satisfied with Russia’s position on Iran’s military presence in Syria, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Gary Koren said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, Israel and Russia have been intensively discussing the issue of Iran’s military presence in Syria, which "is aimed against Israel." "The Russian authorities are aware of Israel’s position, which has been clarified many times, particularly at high-level meetings and through channels set up by foreign and defense ministries," Koren said. "I would like to point out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Moscow on May 9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin," he added.

"I can say that despite some disagreements, Israel is satisfied with Russia’s stance," Koren said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that agreements concerning the southern de-escalation zone in Syria implied that only Syrian government forces could remain on the border with Israel. He pointed out that according to the the 2017 agreements on setting up a de-escalation zone along the Syrian-Israeli border, all foreign troops must pull out of the area.

