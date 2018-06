Israeli troops thwarted an attempted car ramming Saturday in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, the army said, The Times of Israel reports.

The driver of the vehicle tried to run over forces stationed near the Tomb of the Patriarchs but was shot dead by troops, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

There was no immediate information on the attacker’s identity.

No soldiers were injured during the incident, the IDF said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news