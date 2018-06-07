Ride hailing firm Gett to raise $350 million

7 June 2018 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Israel-based ride sharing app Gett is in the process of raising $350 million after plans to raise a larger sum of money did not pan out, Reuters with reference to the Israeli news website Calcalist reported on Thursday.

Calcalist, a leading financial daily in Israel, reported that one reason Gett has had some trouble attracting investors is due to its relatively high valuation of $2 billion.

Gett Chief Executive Dave Waiser, asked about the Calcalist report on the sidelines of a Techcrunch conference, declined to comment.

Gett, according to its website, has raised to date $640 million, including a $300 million investment from Volkswagen in 2016. At the time Gett was valued at about $1 billion, Calcalist reported.

Last year Gett bought U.S. rival Juno for $200 million.

The Gett app lets customers book on-demand rides or pre-book rides for later.

