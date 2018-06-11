Israel's foreign exchange reserves fall fourth straight month

11 June 2018 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of May 2018 stood at $114.7 billion, down $654 million from their level at the end of April, the Bank of Israel reports. This is the fourth consecutive month that the reserves have fallen. The reserves represent 31.8% of GDP, Globes reports.

The decrease was the result of a revaluation that decreased the reserves by about $803 million and government transfers abroad totaling $34 million.

The decrease was offset by foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $167 million, of which $154 million was part of the purchase program intended to offset the effects of natural gas production on the exchange rate, and private sector transfers of $16 million.

Over the past 12 months, Israel's foreign currency exchange reserves have risen from $106.2 billion to $114.7 billion.

