Israel's Netanyahu hails Trump's 'historic' summit with North Korea

13 June 2018 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Israel hailed U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “historic”, linking the talks in Singapore to Washington’s tough stance towards the Iranian nuclear program, Reuters reports.

“This is an important step in the effort to strip the Korean peninsula of nuclear weaponry,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “President Trump is also taking a firm stance against Iran’s attempt to obtain nuclear weaponry, as well as its belligerence in the Middle East.”

