Elbit Systems wins European electronic warfare deal

22 June 2018 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it has been awarded a $17 million contract from a European country to supply a range of advanced ground-based Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) systems. The contract will be performed over a two-year period, Globes reports.

Elbit systems EVP and EW and SIGINT - Elisra general manager Edgar Maimon said, "We are proud of this additional contract award in Europe that attests to the company's technological and operational edge and to the maturity of our solutions. We are encouraged by the growing demand from European customers and believe that our portfolio positions us well to serve their needs."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan becomes associate partner of EU FutureTrust project
ICT 21 June 20:21
Italy PM says EU draft text on immigration will be withdrawn
Europe 21 June 17:38
EU investigates Qatar's long-term LNG contracts
Europe 21 June 15:47
EU supports efforts to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict: Mogherini
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 June 15:12
Germany, Israel sharply increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 21 June 13:57
Israel to spend 1 billion shekels to upgrade Dead Sea resort area
Israel 21 June 12:49
ECB confident on inflation outlook despite risks - Villeroy
Europe 21 June 12:30
EU ready to open talks with U.S. to fix trade row - Malmstrom
Europe 21 June 11:32
Q1 housing starts plunge to lowest since 2012
Israel 21 June 09:57
Schengen visa's price rising
Tourism 20 June 17:34
EU, Uzbekistan to expand technical, financial co-op
Economy news 20 June 16:26
Shekel stronger as trade jitters ease
Israel 20 June 15:40
EU to hit U.S. imports from Friday in response to Trump tariffs
Europe 20 June 15:20
El Al and Israir cancel merger deal
Israel 20 June 12:51
Georgia’s trade with EU worth $1.34 billion in Jan-May 2018
Georgia 20 June 10:05
US Senate approves $500m for Israel's missile defense program
US 20 June 10:02
EU copyright reforms draw fire from internet luminaries as key vote looms
Europe 20 June 09:49
Russia requests to join US-EU WTO consultations on steel and aluminum
Russia 20 June 09:39