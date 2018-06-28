eBay Israel plans layoffs

28 June 2018 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

eBay Israel is set to lay off employees as part of a worldwide streamlining and reorganization plan, sources inform "Globes". eBay Israel has 330 employees at its development center in Netanya.

The source told "Globes" that the extent of the layoffs worldwide is not yet known.

eBay Israel said in response, "As a company we implement ongoing evaluations of our business initiatives and investments in order to continue to lead the company to long-term success."

The planned layoffs will be the second shockwave to hit eBay Israel recently after the departure of the eBay Israel general manager Yuval Matalon after ten years with the company. He was replaced by Moti Eliav, who joined eBay Israel's development center in 2016 as software development manager.

