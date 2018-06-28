Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Sat night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.11 to NIS 6.49 (a fall of 2.17%) on Saturday night at midnight, July 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21, Globes reports.

The fall in price ends three consecutive months of price rises in which 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps rose NIS 0.42. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price rise is due to the rise of oil prices on world markets.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall NIS 0.09 to NIS 5.55 at midnight on Saturday. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

