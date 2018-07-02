Atlas opens boutique hotel in Tel Aviv's Nahlat Binyamin

2 July 2018 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

The 50-room Fabric Hotel, a boutique hotel in Tel Aviv's Nahlat Binyamin Street that is operated by the Atlas Hotel chain, opened over the weekend. The hotel, on the site of a former fabrics factory, contains a garden in a hidden courtyard and a hydroponic garden on its roof with a view of Tel Aviv's century-old original neighborhoods, Globes reports.

In one of Tel Aviv's trendiest neighborhoods, Nahlat Binyamin St. stretches from the Carmel Market in the north to Neve Tzedek in the south.

The Fabric Hotel is Atlas Group's 11th hotel in Tel Aviv. Atlas Group also has three hotels in Jerusalem and hotels in Haifa and Eilat.

Azernews Newspaper
