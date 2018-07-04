Netanyahu to visit Moscow on July 11 to have talks with Putin

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Moscow on July 11, Netanyahu’s press secretary Anna Jonathan-Leus told TASS over the phone.

She said the Israeli prime minister plans to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Netanyahu said on Sunday he is "in continual contact with the White House and the Kremlin" on the situation in Syria.

Putin and Netanyahu have met twice this year. The Israeli prime minister visited Moscow at the Kremlin invitation on May 9 to attend the Victory Parade on the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. After the parade, Netanyahu and Putin took part in the Immortal Regiment march in Moscow in memory of those killed in World War II.

Their previous meeting took place on January 29, when they took part in the events in memory of Holocaust victims at Moscow’s Jewish Museum.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news