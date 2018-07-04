Netanyahu to visit Moscow on July 11 to have talks with Putin

4 July 2018 02:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Moscow on July 11, Netanyahu’s press secretary Anna Jonathan-Leus told TASS over the phone.

She said the Israeli prime minister plans to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Netanyahu said on Sunday he is "in continual contact with the White House and the Kremlin" on the situation in Syria.

Putin and Netanyahu have met twice this year. The Israeli prime minister visited Moscow at the Kremlin invitation on May 9 to attend the Victory Parade on the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. After the parade, Netanyahu and Putin took part in the Immortal Regiment march in Moscow in memory of those killed in World War II.

Their previous meeting took place on January 29, when they took part in the events in memory of Holocaust victims at Moscow’s Jewish Museum.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia’s Central Bank plans to regulate cybersecurity issues in all financial institutions
Russia 3 July 17:51
Israel Post privatization underway
Israel 3 July 16:12
Putin, Trump may have one-on-one talk at start of Helsinki summit
Russia 3 July 16:07
Russia, Saudi Arabia propose reforms on monitoring OPEC+ deal
Russia 3 July 16:00
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 3 July 13:56
Agreement signed for more Israel-China flights
Israel 3 July 12:37
Aeronautics, Rafael win $31m Asian deal
Israel 3 July 10:00
Russian-French air expedition in Arctic to cover more than 20,000 km
Russia 3 July 09:40
Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran format - potentially strongest in region
Economy news 2 July 17:45
Azerbaijan increases exports of fruits and vegetables
Economy news 2 July 17:00
Russia to launch next-generation satellite
Russia 2 July 15:32
Armenia should implement int'l organizations' decisions on Karabakh - Russian official
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 July 15:28
Russia extends ban on transit of goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
Russia 2 July 14:14
Putin, King of Spain discuss bilateral relations over phone
Russia 2 July 12:58
Atlas opens boutique hotel in Tel Aviv's Nahlat Binyamin
Israel 2 July 12:29
Tourist visits from Israel to Turkey down in May
Tourism 2 July 10:34
Israeli startups raised over $850m in June
Israel 2 July 09:41
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 2 July 09:39