CyberInt hiring dozens of employees in Israel

6 July 2018 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli cybersecurity company CyberInt, which is developing a platform for monitoring, investigating, and responding to cyber threats and online fraud, is expanding its business activity and has announced a campaign to recruit new employees for both its Israeli development center and branches around the world, Globes reports.

"There is no doubt that companies moving to the digital sphere require better defense solutions than in the past. We are glad to be partners of many companies and organizations in Israel and overseas and to help them make their digital presence on the Internet safer," says CyberInt CEO Amir Ofek. "The growing demand for our solutions requires us to find the best information security people in the industry."

CyberInt is recruiting employees for a variety of jobs in development, product management, information security, sales, and marketing: data scientist, senior product manager, backend Python Teal leader, backend Python development, cyber intelligence analysts team leader, R&D frontend developer, cyber intelligence analyst, SOC expert, and penetration tester.

The Petah Tikva-based company expects to recruit 50 new employees within a year in addition to its current 100 employees. CyberInt recently completed an $18 million financing round led by Viola Growth Fund with participation from previous investors. In addition to its growing development center in Israel, the company also has centers in New York, London, Singapore, and Manila.

CyberInt, founded in 2010, provides service to retail, gaming, and ecommerce companies and financial concerns in Israel and abroad, including Asos, the Philippine Islands Bank, Telefonica, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE), Wix, Playtika, and many others basing their cyber defense on CyberInt's Argus platform. CyberInt offers modules making it possible to monitor networks, thwart focused threats, protect brands, manage risks, and manage email threats. These modules are managed in real time through sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms. With a global team of cyber analysts, veterans of the IDF 8200 Intelligence Corps unit, CyberInt offers managed services that protect both the customer's digital environment and his internal network in the most effective way.

