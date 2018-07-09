Taxi fares in Israel rise

9 July 2018 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Taxi fares will rise by 4.2% from tomorrow (Monday) in Israel, the Ministry of Transport has decided, in an order under the Goods and Services Price Control Ordinance, Globes reports.

The starting price of a taxi journey will be NIS 12, instead of the current NIS 11.50. Intercity rides in shared taxis will also become 4.2% dearer.

Taxi fares last rose in March 2017, by 4%.

"The rise in the fare tariff reflects the rise in the taxi industry's input prices," the Ministry of Transport said. The price of ordering a taxi by telephone or through an app will also rise, from NIS 4.80 to NIS 5.00. The payment for each additional passenger from the third passenger onwards will be NIS 4.80 instead of NIS 4.60. The charge for a suitcase will rise from NIS 4.10 to NI 4.30.

The order also includes a change in the structure of taxi fare tariffs that will come into force next year, with the switch to "smart taxi meters". The new meters will make it possible to input different kinds of journeys, to create interfaces with apps, to accept payment by credit card, and to produce an estimate of the fare before setting out.

The current tariff change does not affect the incremental fare tariff, which will remain at NIS 0.30. The method of calculating the incremental fare is due to change shortly.

