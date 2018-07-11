Tesla rival Jaguar I-PACE launches in Israel

11 July 2018 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

US-based electric car maker Tesla has so far refused to launch in Israel, but its competitors are arriving. Jaguar importer Hamizrach has announced the official start of marketing in Israel of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, Globes reports.

The vehicle is equipped with two electric motors providing 400 horsepower to all wheels, and a massive battery that enables the car to travel up to 480 kilometers between charges, according to the manufacturer's figures. A battery pack with extended range will be offered in the future.

The car accelerates from standstill to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) in 4.8 seconds and has a maximum speed of 200 km/h. Because of the low taxation on electric cars in Israel, the Jaguar I-PACE will be launched at an aggressive market penetration price of NIS 454,000 for the luxury model, which among other things sports 20-inch wheel spokes, LED headlights, an advanced audio system and advanced safety systems.

Hamizrach is starting to take orders, although the first cars will be delivered only in the first quarter of 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Israel plans to land unmanned spacecraft on moon in February
Israel 10 July 19:28
Putin, Netanyahu to discuss Israel-Palestine issue, Syrian conflict on July 11
Russia 10 July 17:32
Israel 'not ruling out' eventual ties with Syria's Assad
Israel 10 July 15:20
Bank of Israel leaves interest rate unchanged
Israel 10 July 11:40
Israel threatens 'harsh response' to any Syrian forces in demilitarized Golan
Israel 9 July 17:19
Taxi fares in Israel rise
Israel 9 July 12:53
Latest
Top official: Vulnerable situation in Ganja city requires cohesion of society, state
Politics 14:37
EU-Azerbaijan partnership priorities initialed
Politics 14:13
New method of paying membership fees offered to Azerbaijani insurers
Economy news 14:09
President Aliyev meets European Council president in Brussels (PHOTO)
Politics 13:45
Kazakhstan, Switzerland to expand co-op in various spheres
Economy news 13:39
Fiat to resume exports to Iran as soon as import ban lifted – official
Business 13:38
US imports from Iran increases by 30%
Business 13:20
Freight transportation tariff via South-West corridor to decrease – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 13:01
Azerbaijan prohibits individual imports of mobile phones for sale
Economy news 12:59