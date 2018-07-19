Israel passes law to break up electricity monopoly

19 July 2018 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Israel passed a law on Thursday to open the electricity sector to new competition and break up the monopoly held by its state-owned power utility, Reuters reports.

The reform was approved by the cabinet in June after the government, Israel Electric Corp (IEC) and its workers agreed on changes to end a 22-year stand-off.

The legislation passed in parliament in an overnight vote.

IEC, which for decades has managed every aspect of electricity from running power plants to connecting households, agreed to sell 19 production units in five sites over five years and form a subsidiary to manage two yet-to-be-built power stations that will run on natural gas.

System management and planning will be taken away from the utility and sold to a different government-owned company, Israel’s Finance Ministry said in a statement.

IEC will remain a monopoly in distribution, but electricity supply will be gradually opened to competition.

The company committed to reduce its workforce by 25 percent to about 6,400 employees over the next eight years.

“Israel Electric will become much more efficient with a substantially smaller debt, which is expected to roll over to electricity consumers,” said the ministry’s director general, Shai Babad.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deal on drone production between Azerbaijan, Israel - very successful, expert says
Politics 17:30
Lufthansa to launch 2 Eilat-Germany routes
Europe 11:35
Israel grants $33 million to GE, Medtronic, Change Healthcare to boost R&D
Israel 18 July 16:07
Israel Aerospace teams with SNC on VTOL military drones
Israel 18 July 12:07
Shekel gains as inflation climbs
Israel 17 July 17:24
Turkmenistan studying Israel's experience in animal husbandry
Economy news 17 July 16:28
Latest
Russia, Qatar keen to import Iran’s protein products – minister
Business 21:08
Azerbaijan may increase wine exports twice in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:52
Azerbaijan, France enjoy good opportunities for military-technical co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 20:14
Azerbaijanis of Ukraine uniting (PHOTO)
Politics 20:03
Azerbaijan’s Azpetrol reveals reasons for suspension of LNG sale
Oil&Gas 19:57
Italian president ends his visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 19:45
Turkish FM to make first official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 19:38
Forcing China on trade with illegal action will not work - EU's Malmstrom
China 19:32
Ilham Aliyev meets executive chairman of Institute for Int’l Relations of France (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28