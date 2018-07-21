Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza

21 July 2018 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli fighter jets hit another 25 Hamas targets in southern Gaza Strip after striking 15 other targets in the enclave’s northern part, TASS with reference to the army’s press service said.

"Israel’s Army of Defense continues attacking the Gaza Strip with fighter jets. In the latest strike, Hamas' Khan Yunis army command in the southern Gaza Strip was destroyed," the press release said. "The strikes on the Khan Yunis camp hit 25 targets, including the headquarters, the brigade’s command, an air defense unit and weaponry warehouses for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)."

The bombardment was launched after an Israeli soldier had been killed by Palestinian gunmen near the Gaza border.

