PayU buys Israeli payment technology firm Zooz

23 July 2018 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Online payment company PayU, a subsidiary of Naspers, said on Monday it agreed to acquire Israeli payment technology provider Zooz to support its expansion in high-growth markets, Reuters reports.

PayU’s statement, which confirmed an earlier report by Israeli news website Calcalist, did not disclose the size of the acquisition but said it brings its total investments and acquisitions in financial technology to more than $350 million since 2016.

A source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters it was valued at around $80-$100 million.

Netherlands-headquartered PayU provides online payment services for customers in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Zooz and PayU will work together to create a payments infrastructure whose features will include fraud management and smart routing, PayU said.

Zooz connects merchants to multiple banks and by analyzing various parameters decides which bank to route the payment transaction to, finding the bank with the lowest fee.

As part of the deal, due to close this summer, Zooz’s co-founder and CEO Oren Levy and Chief Technology Officer Ronen Morecki will become part of PayU’s global leadership team, focusing on tech and business development. Zooz’s 70 workers will also become part of PayU.

Following completion of the deal, Zooz will be wholly owned by Naspers, an Internet and entertainment group.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Netanyahu to discuss situation in Syria with Lavrov, Russian general staff chief
Israel 14:14
Uzbekistan uses experience of Israel to create technopark in Tashkent
Economy news 12:02
Israeli air defense sirens sound near Syria and Lebanon borders
Israel 11:23
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza
Israel 21 July 11:50
Putin, Netanyahu hash over situation in Middle East
Russia 20 July 18:23
IAI and Czech co Aero unveil combat aircraft
Israel 20 July 15:45
Latest
Сustomers highly evaluated service provided by MCS agency
Society 15:01
Azerbaijan sees positive trend in export of fruits and vegetables
Economy news 14:59
MP: Azerbaijani president's visit to France to give new dynamics to relations
Politics 14:53
JP Morgan lowers forecasts for global oil products demand growth
Oil&Gas 14:51
Tender: Iran’s STPC petrochemical firm to buy chemicals
Tenders 14:41
TOBB announces number of registered Chinese companies
Economy news 14:41
Peter Tase: Azerbaijan is of great importance for France as indispensible ally
Politics 14:40
Uzbekistan to cultivate Tatarstani sorts of cereals, beans, potatoes
Economy news 14:30
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 16-22
Oil&Gas 14:29