Netanyahu hails Israeli-Russian ties as 'extremely important'

24 July 2018 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday called the existing ties between the two countries extremely important, TASS reports.

"Relations between us [Israel and Russia] are extremely importance and we implement them through direct meetings between President [Vladimir Putin] and myself, as well as between our teams," the Prime Minister's Office quoted him in a press release.

