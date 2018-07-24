U.N. warns of increasing confrontations between Syria, Israel

24 July 2018 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

There has been “a disturbing trajectory of increasingly frequent and dangerous confrontations” between Israel and Syria, United Nations Middle East envoy warned on Tuesday after Israel said it shot down a Syrian fighter jet, Reuters reports.

“I call on all parties to abide by all the provisions of the 1974 agreement and support the role of UNDOF in that regard,” Nickolay Mladenov told the U.N. Security Council, referring to the U.N. Disengagement and Observer Force which monitors a 1974 Israeli-Syrian accord in the Golan Heights.

